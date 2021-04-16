Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Grain Valley High School: 551 Route AA, inspected Feb. 19. No violations found.

Domino’s: 451 N.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Feb. 26.

• Bottle of dish soap stored on clean dish rack. Corrected on site.

• Chemical spray bottle stored on prep counter with dressings. Corrected on site.

• Food stored in the top of the pizza prep table was not held at 41 degrees F or below. Re-Inspection required. Out-of-temperature food was discarded because it had been in the table over two hours. Some of the food in the table had a temperature as follows: chicken at 51 degrees F, Salami at 54 degrees F, pineapple at 51 degrees F.

• Screens used to cook chicken wings had dry food debris and were stored on a dirty rack. Corrected on site. Screens were cleaned immediately.

• In-use utensils such as pizza peel and pizza cutters were held at room temperature and not cleaned at least every four hours. Corrected on site. Cleaned immediately.

• Wire rack near prep table had dry food debris on it. Spice holder attached to the side of prep table and had an accumulation of dry food debris. Corrected on site.

• Blue containers at pizza cutting table had dry food debris on them and inside the bins. Correct by April 25.

• Establishment did not have a working thermometer to check the temperature of food. Correct by April 25.

• Multiple employees had no food handler permits. Correct by 3/26.

Captain’s Sports Lounge: 301 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Feb. 26.

• Cooking ground beef located at make ready was out of temp. Corrected on site. Employee discarded the beef.

• Linens were kept on the floor in the furnace room. Corrected on site. Employee moved items.

• Coffee in a cardboard box was stored on the ground in the kitchen. Corrected on site. Employee moved the coffee.

• Multiple employee cups without lids were located in the kitchen. Corrected. Employees discarded cups.

• Multiple employees did not have food handler permits. Correct by March. 28.

Casey’s General Store: 1111 Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected March 3.

• Walk-in freezer where the bag of ice had food debris under the racks. Correct by May 2.

• Make ready table had food debris on the bottom inside. Kitchen drawers with the clean utensils had food residue in the pizza area. Correct by May 2.

Comfort Inn: 210 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected March 4. No violations found.

MO Country: 401 E. South Outer Belt Road, inspected March 6. No violations found.

Grain Valley Marketplace 8: 1131 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected March 13. No violations found.

Casey’s General Store: 1251 Route AA, inspected March 16. No violations found.

Casey’s General Store: 101 S. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected March 17.

• Microwave had buildup of food splatter and stains. Corrected on site. Employee cleaned microwave.

• Loaves of bread were stored below diesel fuel additive. Corrected on site. Fuel additive was moved.

• Boxes of food stored on the walk in freezer floor. Corrected on site. Boxes were moved.

• Pest light was above the prep area and dough machines. REPEAT. Corrected on site. Pest light was moved away from kitchen.

• Several employees needed food handler permits. Correct by April 16.

Iron Kettle Brewing: 508 N. Main St., inspected March 26.

• Observed dirty utensils in the hand washing sink. Corrected on site. Employees moved dirty utensils to three-compartment sink

• Observed single service items in boxes on storage room floor. Corrected on site. Employee moved boxes onto shelves.

• Observed ready to eat potentially hazardous food in the make ready not dated. Corrected on site. Employee pulled containers and dated them.

• Food handler permits needed by multiple employees. Correct by April 25.

Temp-Stop: 723 Main St., inspected March 29. No violations found.

MO Country: 401 E. South Outer Belt Road, inspected March 30. No violations found.

Country Oak Village: 101 Cross Creek Drive, inspected April 5.

• Ice machine has a black buildup inside. Re-inspection will be completed on April 5 and fee of $105 will be due.

• Microwave oven had a large food residue and hair inside. Re-inspection will be done on April 5 and a fee of $105 will be due.

• Utensils inside the handwashing sink. Correct by May 30.

• Noticed employee medicine stored on top of the microwave with half open loaf of bread. Re-Inspection on April 5.

• Uncovered butter and brownies on the prep table and stove top. Correct by May 30.

• Noticed drinks without a lid or straw on the prep table. Correct by May 30.

• Refrigerator door gasket torn. Correct by May 30.

• Noticed employee phone ear buds on the prep table. Correct by May 30.

• Thermometer missing from the cold unit. Correct by May 30.

• Refrigerator has a black buildup on the racks. Inside the refrigerator food residue at bottom. Correct by May 30.

• Noticed chemical stored on the prep table. Corrected on Site.