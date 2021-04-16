Blue Springs man convicted in shooting of girlfriend

By The Examiner staff

A Jackson County jury convicted a Blue Springs man Thursday of several felonies for the October 2016 shooting of his former girlfriend, who was found tied up and required emergency surgery.

The jury found Jose Hernandez, 40, guilty of first-degree and second-degree domestic assault, felonious restraint and armed criminal action. He is to be sentenced at a later date. Prosecutors added the second-degree assault and restraint charges after filing initial charges.

According to court documents, Blue Springs Police found the victim in a home driveway after they received calls for shots fired there. One call came from the victim, who said she'd been shot by “José” and that police and an ambulance needed to hurry because she believed she was going to die.

During that call her level of consciousness began to decrease and responses became less coherent. Police found her lying on her side, bloodied and balled up, with her wrists tied up behind her back. She suffered two gunshot wounds – one through the chest and one in her side.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, hearing a woman screaming and seeing Hernandez's red car leave the area soon after. One witness saw Hernandez and the victim leaving his home together after hearing screams from his bedroom, according to court documents. Investigators found blood and rope in Hernandez's bedroom, and shell casings and spent rounds inside and outside of the home.