Red Cross schedules blood drives

By The Examiner staff

The Red Cross is holding several blood drives in the area in the coming days.

It’s asking all healthy adults, especially those with type O blood, to consider giving.

Upcoming events:

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Centerpoint Medical Center, 19600 E. 39th St., Independence.

• Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Drury Inn & Suites, 20300 E. 42nd St., Independence.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Lowe’s, 19000 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26 at East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St. In downtown Blue Springs.

Donors are asked to register in advance. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross is taking such safety steps as temperature checks, social distancing and requiring that staff and donors wear face masks.