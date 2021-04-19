Local COVID-19 vaccination events

The Examiner

All Missourians, ages 16 and older, are now eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Here is a list of some of the places where vaccinations are being given:

The Jackson County Health Department will be offering COVID vaccinations by appointment at The Pavillion at John Knox, 520 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. These vaccinations will be the Pfizer product, which is given in two separate shots, 21 days apart. You will be required to remain for 15 minutes after you receive your vaccinations. Register online for the date you wish to receive the vaccination:

• Wednesday, April 21, John Knox Village Pavilion, 520 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. Registration link: https://jacohd.jotform.com/211034687127857

• Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23, John Knox Village Pavilion, 520 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. These will be “walk-in” clinics, requiring no pre-registration or appointment. Persons ages 16 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. Persons aged 16 and 17 years will need the signature of a parent or guardian.

The city of Independence is offering Moderna and Pfizer products. Both require two shots, either 21 or 30 days apart. Register online for the date you wish to receive the vaccination:

• April 21 to 23, from 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available. You must complete an enrollment form and bring it with you. The enrollment form and appointment registration can be found at http://bit.ly/FirstDoseApril21-23

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

Truman Medical Centers/University Health, 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given Monday through Friday.

As of April 20, you may go to either TMC location, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., without an appointment and receive your vaccination. Alternatively, you may still pre-register and select your appointment time by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

In addition, various private locations will be providing vaccinations, including:

• HyVee.

• Walmart.

• Sam’s Club.