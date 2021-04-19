Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

April 20

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Professional ELL teachers to teach how to communicate in social places, school, your job and during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Boppin’ and Hoppin’ (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join Mr. Stinky Feet for songs about dancing dinosaurs, bugs and other silly animals.

• Cloud Storage, The Introduction (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Are you curious about cloud storage? In this video, we’ll talk about what cloud storage is and cover a few different resources that might be helpful for you. Pre-registration required.

• Explorers, Mountain Men, & Pioneers, Pre-Missouri Statehood Stories (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Travel back in time with national award-winning storyteller and oral historian, Jim “Two Crows” Wallen as he brings to life tales of the fascinating characters who helped make a portion of the Louisiana Purchase into the state of Missouri.

April 21

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Professional ELL teachers to teach how to communicate in social places, school, your job and during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. or 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual story times for your little children (and for you). There will be stories and songs brought to your home.

• Tech Talk: Cricut Design Space (Part 1) (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. This series will cover a new user’s experience with her Cricut Maker machine. Learn how she gets to know her new craft device. Pre-registration required.

• Mad Science Celebrates YOU!!! (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. A birthday party celebration for all ages. Program registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.

• Virtual Teen Book Group, The Great Escape (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Join this virtual teen book group to discuss YA titles that help us escape the world we live in. This month we will be reading The Montague Twins by Nathan Page.

• Managing Your Digital Footprint, 6 to 7 p.m. Are you having trouble figuring out how to interact with your customers online? Or maybe how to use the digital tools available to you? Christina Livers from US Foods is here to help!

• State of Stories, Poetry Anthology Book Launch (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Facilitated by Jose Faus, this event showcases the poetry anthology edited by Faus, Marianne Kunkel, and Glenn North and published by Woodneath Press.

April 22

• This is Kansas City Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:25 a.m. Join author Anngela Kmeck as she shares her board book, This is Kansas City. Enjoy listening to Angela read her book and sing songs and talk about this town.

• "This Side of Murder," by Anna Lee Huber (ZOOM): 2 to 3 p.m. Joint this book discussion with the author.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Participate in structured conversational English classes with professional teachers and volunteers for one hour every Thursday afternoon.

• What’s Nexxt: The Business of Whiskey with Uncle Nearest Premium Whisky: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join Charon and Dan from Porter House KC with Morgan from Square One for the continuation of What’s Nexxt: Building the Black Economy.

• Copyright Basics (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn the basics of copyright law, what rights copyright holders have, the exceptions to those rights and the proper application of fair use.

April 23

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual story times for your little children (and for you). There will be stories and songs brought to your home.

• Word Basics: Select Text (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn some of the basic ways to select text in a document. Pre-registration is required.

• Let’s Draw: American Folk Art (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about folk art and what distinguishes it from fine art. We will then draw a chicken coop that represents a very familiar subject matter for folk artists, many of whom live in rural areas.

April 25

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual story times for your little children (and for you). There will be stories and songs brought to your home.

April 26

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Professional ELL teachers to teach how to communicate in social places, school, your job and during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual story times for your little children (and for you). There will be stories and songs brought to your home.

April 27

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Professional ELL teachers to teach how to communicate in social places, school, your job and during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Duenas de Negocios Locales: Conoce y apprende de ellos: 10 to 11 a.m. Durante estas charlas mensuales, Gabriela platica con duenos locales que comparten sus historias, experiencias, y lecciones aprendidas con el fin de ayudarte y aporyarte en tu negocio.

• Happy Birthday! (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. You’re invited to Mr. Stinky Feet’s birthday party! Let’s sing, dance, and celebrate!

• Tech Talk: Cricut Design Space (Part 2) (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. This series will cover a new user’s experience with her Cricut Maker machine. Come learn with Brityni as she gets to know her new craft device. Pre-registration required.

• "The Girl with the Louding Voice," by Abi Dare (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Come join this book discussion about this book by Abi Dare.

April 28

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Professional ELL teachers to teach how to communicate in social places, school, your job and during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. or 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual story times for your little children (and for you). There will be stories and songs brought to your home.

• Google Sheets: Using Cell Alignment Features (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Align cell contents horizontally or vertically, rotate text, wrap text within cells, and merge cells for an outstanding spreadsheet. Also learn about moving from Excel to Sheets.

• Mad Science Presents Tales and Tails (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Join us as we put on the haps of paleontologists, fighter pilots, detectives and more to investigate TAILS. From comets, to dinosaurs, to rockets, TALES are everywhere in our world...and beyond.

• Publishing Options and Opportunities (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Have you written a book or thought about writing a book, but the various options in today’s publishing market are making your head spin?

April 29

• Flights of Fancy (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. There is more than juggling equipment flying in this fun-filled program. Join talented duo Jay and Leslie Cady for family fun and lots of laughs.

• Getting Creative with Canva: 12 noon to 12:45 p.m. Canva is the graphic design platform you never knew you needed! We know that not all business owners are also graphic designers, so we want to help you get started using this amazing tool.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Participate in structured conversational English classes with professional teachers for one hour every Thursday.

• Growing Terrific Tomatoes (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Nothing compares to the sweetness and flavor of a fresh, home-grown tomato!

April 30

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. or 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual story times for your little children (and for you). There will be stories and songs brought to your home.

• Introduction to iOS Backgrounds & Home Screens (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn how to set a new background or home screen on your Apple device. Pre-registration required.