Amid pandemic, Missouri health director is out

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health director resigned Tuesday amid the state's coronavirus vaccine rollout, Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams was appointed to the job in 2017 by Parson’s predecessor, former GOP Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens resigned in 2018 amid multiple scandals and in the face of impeachment. His departure elevated Parson, then the state's lieutenant governor, to governor's mansion.

Parson said he’s naming his deputy chief of staff, Robert Knodell, to be the state’s acting health director.

Parson said Knodell has also been leading the state’s COVID-19 response. But Knodell doesn’t have a medical background as Williams does.