Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

By The Examiner staff

Saturday is the biannual National Drug Take Back Day, and many area law enforcement agencies will accept drop-offs of unused, expired or unwanted drugs. Participation is free, anonymous and not dependent on residency.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications – including tablets, capsules, patches, ointments, cough syrups, vitamins and drugs for pets – all will be accepted for disposal, and medications can be left in the original bottles. The collected drugs are then safely incinerated.

Liquids, needles/syringes, inhalers and thermometers will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges can be accepted as long as the batteries have been removed.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement agencies at collection sites across the nation took in more than nearly 500 tons of drugs in the October 2020 event. In the 10-year span of drug take back days, more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs have been collected.

Drop-off sites are scheduled at these locations:

INDEPENDENCE

• City Hall parking lot, 111 E. Maple St.

• Children’s Mercy East, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway

BLUE SPRINGS

• Police Department, 1100 S.W. Smith St.

SUGAR CREEK

• Police Department, 1001 Heroes Way

GRAIN VALLEY

• Police Department, 711 N. Main St.

LEE'S SUMMIT

• Police Department, 10 N.E. Tudor Road.

• Lee’s Summit Medical Center (ER entrance), 2100 S.E. Blue Parkway.

OAK GROVE

• Police Department, 2110 S. Broadway.

KANSAS CITY

• CVS, 4750 Lee’s Summit Road (corner of U.S. 40 and Lee’s Summit Road at Independence border).

• Children’s Mercy Broadway, 3101 Broadway.

• Research Medical Center, Brookside Campus, 6601 Rockhill Road.

• Midtown KC Now, 3931 Main St. (parking lot off Walnut St. from 39th or 40th streets)

RAYTOWN

• City Hall parking lot, 10000 E. 59th St.