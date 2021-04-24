Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of April 26.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. For many months, there has been no congregate dining and meals have been delivered only. Vesper Hall is now carefully resuming congregate meals. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181 for further information. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Ham and Swiss hoagie, smokey black bean/corn salad, coleslaw, bananas in Jell-O.

• Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie, peas and carrots, whole grain bread, pears in gelatin.

• Wednesday: Butter chicken with rice, lemon pepper cabbage, chickpea salad, fresh peach.

• Thursday: Mushroom Swiss burger, twice baked potato, country vegetables, fruit salad.

• Friday: Crispy garlic chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, country strawberry shortcake.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken and rice casserole, steamed rice, dessert.

• Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, dessert.

• Wednesday: Tuna noodle casserole, California vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Chicken alfredo, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Sloppy Joe bake, green beans, dessert.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the MId-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.