Caution urged amid high winds; Independence issues burn ban

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence issued an outdoor burn ban Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday due to high winds.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, which covers much of Blue Springs, Grain Valley and nearly unincorporated areas, also advised against outdoor burns Monday.

Winds have been forecasted to consistently be about 20 mph, Monday with gusts up to 45 mph. The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning for the metro area Monday.

The ban is for all outside and open fires, except for residential grilling and barbecuing. Fire officials also remind citizens to dispose of smoking materials and fireplace logs and grill charcoal by placing them in a metal container and dousing with water.