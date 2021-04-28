One dead in northwest Independence shooting

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left one person dead outside a home in a northwest neighborhood.

The shooting happened at the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue, near Seventh Street/Independence Avenue north of U.S. 24. Officers were dispatched there at 1:53 a.m. on a call of shots fired and found the victim, who has not been identified, dead outside a home. A spokesperson said police had first used a robot to make cautious entry into the home, but there was no other person inside.

Police had not released any suspect information as of mid-morning Wednesday.