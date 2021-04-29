Vaccination event in Independence

By The Examiner staff

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for Friday near the Independence Square.

It's from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Services League, 404 N. Noland Road. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot, is being given.

Registration is requested but not required. Register at https://jacohd.jotform.com/211155403236848.

Hosts of the event are the Community Services League, the Independence Square Association, the Jackson County Health Department and the Independence Chamber of Commerce