Odor issue has lingered for years

From The Examiner during the week of April 26-May 1, 1971:

• “HEALTH HAZARD CREATED BY OVERLOADED LAGOONS” – The smell of raw sewage in the air is a common happening in the southern sections of the city. So common that the stench created by effluent from two overloaded lagoons and unsanitary procedures practiced by business establishments in Kansas City are causing residents to become ill, some violently.

The health hazard is existing in the area generally bounded on the east by Phelps Road, on the south by U.S. 40, on the north by 46th Terrace, and on the west by Hocker. But the stink knows no limits and drifts as far as an evening breeze will carry it.

For seven years the Independence Health Department records on the problem.The stench and health problems are being created by a trailer court and tavern on U.S. 40 located inside Kansas City. Those commercial establishments are not connected to a sewer line, yet more than 60 families live in the trailer court, a laundry is located on the grounds and the tavern has many patrons.

Waste from these Kansas City firms is allowed to flow under U.S. 40 into Independence and on into an open ditch behind a row of homes in Tomasha Village.

• “HIGHWAY LITTER PICKUP COSTS STATE THOUSANDS” – Picking up after the elusive “litterbug” last year cost Missouri highway users almost a half million dollars, Director of Highways Thomas A. David reported today.

David called it “a completely needless waste of highway user tax money” and appealed to motorists to help stop “this unnecessary drain on already strained highway revenue.”

The department’s spring right-of-way cleanup is under way now. “We try to clean roadsides before the Memorial Day weekend for two reasons,” he explained. “It enhances Missouri’s natural beauty and it helps avoid injury to our Department maintenance personnel and damage to costly equipment when they mow.”

From The Independence Examiner during the week of April 25-30, 1921:

• “FINED FOUR FOR GAMBLING" – Antonio Mindno, Tgnattio Tomero, Breazelu Fernandez and Will Ewing were fined $50 each yesterday afternoon by Justice A.P. Fonda after they had pled guilty of a charge of gambling. Each paid the fine.

There were brought to Independence Monday night by Marshal John L. Miles after he had made a raid on a supposed-to-be pool hall in Cement City in which he found fifty-three men along with whiskey, cards and dice. Judge Fonda ordered the pool room closed.

When raided the room was crowded with 42 men and boys, but most of them were not believed to be gambling.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – A project to expend $50,000,000 inside of five years on the improvement of the Missouri, the Mississippi and the Ohio rivers has been introduced in Congress by Representative Cleveland Newton, of St. Louis. The plan is to allot to the Missouri River three millions immediately, and eight and one-half millions during the five year period, between Kansas City and St. Louis. The general purpose is to improve the great interior waterways of the country to make them supplementary to rail transportation and if need be to act as a check on railroad extortion and inefficiency.

• “SOMEWHERE IN MISSOURI.” – Representatives of a number of women’s organizations have announced their purpose to urge the coming called session of the state legislature, among other business, to consider the selection of a state flower. They point out that the state has been without a state flower for nearly 100 years, and that practically every other state in the union has its state flower. Efforts to have the Daisy, or the Hawthorne, or Red Haw named as the state flower, the Daisy sponsored by Senator Warner of St. Louis and the Hawthorne, by Senator Hostetter of Bowling Green, both suffered defeat in the regular session.

Note: Today Missouri’s state “floral emblem” is the white hawthorn blossom.

• “NOT ENOUGH, SAY ALLIES” – London, April 28 – That Germany’s latest reparations offer is entirely inadequate is the united sentiment of the Allies. A statement to this effect was made today by the British premier, Lloyd George. France, the greatest sufferer from the war, and the nation that perhaps would suffer the most from any future war, should Germany ever be able to wage a successful one, apparently has lost all confidence in Germany’s word, and believes that the only safe plan is to enforce the allied demands while Germany is practically powerless to resist them. France is heartily sick and tired of parleying with a nation from whom she has suffered so much.

