What are the COVID-19 mask and distancing rules in the Kansas City area?

Many, if not all, pandemic-related capacity restrictions have been lifted around the Kansas City area. One metro county this week dropped its mask mandate.

Here are the latest mask and distancing rules in the region:

Jackson County

Jackson County changed its guidelines this week to reflect the CDC’s latest recommendations, which include masks in indoor public settings. Masks and social distancing outdoors are not required, though masking is recommended with medium to large gatherings, and large gatherings are still discouraged.

Independence

Independence, in Jackson County, still requires masks in indoor public settings. Entertainment and recreation facilities for large gatherings – defined as 300 people or more – must limit capacity enough to maintain 6 feet social distancing between patrons or groups. The city plans to review its public health order next week as scheduled.

Kansas City

Kansas City, in Jackson County, still requires masks for indoor public spaces, particularly where social distancing is not feasible.

Johnson County

The Johnson County (Kansas) Board of Commissioners ended the county’s mask mandate, effective Saturday, and instead will “strongly recommend” that people wear a mask indoors.

Clay County

Clay County recommends but does not require masks outdoors when not social distancing, and social distancing indoors also is recommended but not required. Masks in indoor public spaces are still required.

Platte County

Platte County still requires masks in public places indoors where social distancing cannot be maintained. Health officials recommend avoiding large gatherings and crowd-based activities.

Some individual establishments, such as professional sports teams or churches that have returned to in-person worship, continue to restrict capacity to better promote social distancing.