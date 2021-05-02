Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

McDonalds: 3116 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected April 2. No violations recorded.

Sonic Drive-In: 1408 S. Missouri 7, inspected April 2.

• Floors under the vats had a lot of grease buildup. SECOND REPEAT. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Correct by April 30.

• Floors under equipment throughout the store had accumulation of buildup and food debris. Correct by April 30.

• Observed container of tomato expired in walk-in cooler. Corrected. Tomatoes were discarded.

• Observed buildup of grease on vents above the grills and fryers. Correct by June 1.

• Observed buildup of ice cream mix inside the reach-in coolers on the ice cream machine. Correct by June 1.

• Observed buildup of ice cream mix on the outside of the ice machine and ice cream machine. Correct by June 1.

Waffle House: 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected April 2.

• Observed eggs above grill without time control. Corrected. Manager marked eggs with correct time.

• Observed raw chicken stored above raw beef loin in the reach-in cooler. Corrected. Beef loin was moved above raw chicken.

• Observed under right drink station in cabinet had accumulation of black buildup. REPEAT. Correct by June 1.

• Observed buildup inside the cabinets along both coffee stations. Correct by June 1.

• Observed accumulation of dust on the stock room door. REPEAT. Correct by June 1.

The Cake Pan: 609 N.W. R. D. Mize Road, inspected April 2.

• Observed eggs stored above creamer in the reach-in cooler. Corrected, eggs were moved to the bottom of shelf.

Popeye’s: 727 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected April 2.

• Observed grease buildup under the fryers. Correct by June 1.

• Observed ice buildup running down the back of the walk-in freezer along the wall and ice buildup around the door frame. Correct by June 1.

• Observed buildup of food debris on the shelving in the walk-in cooler. Correct by June 1.

• Observed food debris on the inside of the walk-in cooler door. Correct by June 1.

• Observed blackish buildup on the outside of the ice shoot located in the lobby. Correct by June 1.

• Observed the lower part of shelving with buildup in the fryer and prep area. Correct by June 1.

• Observed flour and debris in the containers located on the dish shelf holding clean dishes. Corrected. Dishes were removed and washed and sanitized.

Simply Frosted: 1121 W. Main St., inspected April 5.

• Observed food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Corrected. Food was moved to a shelf.

Fazoli’s: 810 W. U.S. 40, inspected April 5.

• Observed frozen liquid running down the wall behind the fan in the walk-in freezer. Correct by June 4.

• Observed black buildup on the wall behind the sink area. Correct by June 4.

• Observed buildup around the overhang of the drink station. Correct by June 4.

• Observed ready-to-heat pizza uncovered in the kitchen. Corrected. Pizza was covered.

• Observed vents with dust buildup in the back dish area and storage area. Correct by June 4.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 211 S. Missouri 7, inspected April 27.

• Grill/oven fryer is no longer used, remains on the cooks line. SECOND REPEAT. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Correct by 4/26.

• The metal trim in the chicken walk-in cooler was torn leaving sharp edges that could cause physical injury. SECOND REPEAT. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Correct by April 26.

• Observed floors throughout establishment with buildup along the baseboards and under equipment. SECOND REPEAT. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Correct by April 26.

• Observed buildup on the handles to the reach-in freezer in the kitchen. Correct by June 4.

The OMG Donut Shop: 710 W. Main St., inspected April 6. No violations recorded.

Rancho Grande Cantina: 501 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected April 6. No violations recorded.

Subway: 1875 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected 7.

• Noticed that they had the sanitized bucket with the knife by the deli paper. Correct by June 6.

• Noticed to-go trays stored on deli paper. Correct by June 6.

Rae’s Cafe: 1605 S. Missouri 7, inspected April 9.

• Observed light cover missing in the employees’ bathroom. Correct by June 6.

• Observed containers in the walk-in cooler not date marked such as sausage, lettuce, and hard boiled eggs. Corrected. All items were dated marked with corrected date.

• Observed open package of hot dogs dated for 14 days. Corrected. Seven-day date marking was placed on container.

• Observed a package of lettuce past discard date. Corrected. Lettuce was discarded.

• Observed buildup in the microwave in the prep station. Corrected. Microwave was cleaned on site.

• Observed prep table cooler not reaching required temperature. Observed sausage at 55 degrees, tomato at 57 degrees and onions at 58 degrees. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Manager and inspector temped all items in cooler. All items held in cooler over two hours and above 45 degrees were discarded.

Dunkin Donuts: 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected April 15. No violations recorded.