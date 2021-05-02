Local COVID-19 vaccination events

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 16 and older are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Here are some of the places where vaccinations are being given:

The city of Independence is offering free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both require two shots, either 21 or 30 days apart. Register online for the date you wish to receive the vaccination and print off the forms you complete at the site addresses. If you have trouble navigating the website, call 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Tuesday, May 4, 1 to 4:15 p.m., Independence Center, 18801 E. 39th St., second floor, next to the old Macy’s store. Vaccinations at this clinic will be the Moderna two-shot vaccine which can be given to persons 18 and older. For this vaccination date, please register, print off, and bring with you the forms at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-first5

• On Wednesday, May 5; Thursday, May 6; and Friday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Independence Center, 18801 E. 39th St., second floor, next to the old Macy’s store. For this vaccination date, the Pfizer two-shot vaccine will be given to any person 16 years or older. For any of these vaccination dates, print off and bring with you the forms at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-second5

The Jackson County Health Department, 816-404-6415, will be offering free vaccinations to persons age 16 and older as follows:

• Free vaccinations will be provided between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 through Friday, May 7 at The Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. Walk-in vaccinations are welcome, but appointments are preferred. These vaccination clinics will be giving the Pfizer two-shot vaccine. You may register for an appointment on any of these days at this site: https://jacohd.jotform.com/211163798497873

• On Monday, May 10, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., free vaccinations will be provided at Cler-Mont Elementary School,19009 Susquehanna Ridge, Independence. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. This vaccination clinic will be giving the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. You may register for an appointment on May 10 here: https://jacohd.jotform.com/211175326178152

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given Monday through Friday.

You may go to either TMC location, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., without an appointment and receive your vaccination. Alternatively, you may still register and select your appointment time by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

In addition, various private locations will be providing vaccinations, including:

• HyVee.

• Walmart.

• Sam’s Club.