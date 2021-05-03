Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Sure Stay Plus: 701 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected April 14.

• Observed buildup of food debris in the microwave. Corrected. Microwave was cleaned on site.

• Observed wet towels sitting around the counter top and sink area. Corrected. Towels were removed.

The Big Biscuit: 530 N. Missouri 7, inspected April 14.

• Observed sugar container with scoop stored inside with handle touching sugar. Corrected. Scoop was removed.

• Observed ceiling vents with accumulation of dust buildup in the dish area. Correct by June 13.

• Observed bust boxes with accumulation of debris inside with dishes being stored in them that were not in use. Corrected. Manager removed and had them washed, rinsed and sanitized.

• Observed several floor tiles broken or missing through the sink and kitchen area. Corrected by June 13.

Le Café Bleu: 805 W. Main St., inspected April 15.

• Observed no drying provision in the employees’ bathroom. Corrected. Paper towels were placed in bathroom.

• Observed wet towels on the counter to the coffee brew station. Corrected. Towels were removed.

• Observed napkins stored on the floor in storage area. Correct by June 14.

•Observed sticker residue on the outside of food containers in the reach-in cooler and on the dish storage shelf. Correct by June 14.

• Observed shelled eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. Corrected. Eggs were moved to the bottom of the cooler.

The Emerald Event Space: 800 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected April 15.

• Observed black buildup on the shelf in the walk-in cooler at the bar area. REPEAT. Correct by June 14.

• Observed a case of paper towels stored on the floor. Correct by June 14.

• Observed dumpster lid open. Correct by June 14.

Pancho’s Mexican Food: 802 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Apr. 16.

• Hand sink was inaccessible due to dishes stacked in sink. Corrected. Dishes were removed.

• Observed containers of fries, beef and chopped veggies in the reach-in coolers not covered. Correct by June 15.

• Observed a dented can of beans on storage shelf. Corrected. Can was discarded.

• Observed dust buildup on several vents in the kitchen area. Observed several light lenses with buildup inside them. Correct by June 15.

Casey’s General Store: 2424 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected April 16

• Observed wet towels throughout the sink area and on counter tops in kitchen. Corrected. Sanitized buckets were made up and towels placed in buckets.

• Observed chemical bottle stored hanging on the hand wash sink. Corrected. Bottle was removed.

• Observed container of bacon past discard date in reach-in cooler. Corrected. Bacon had incorrect date label and was labeled with correct date mark.

Rolling in the Dough: 1408 S.W. Trail Ridge Drive, inspected April 17. No violations found.

Tacos El Sombrero: 1442 N.W. Foxboro Road, inspected April 17.

• Observed food being stored on the floor. Food was moved onto the shelf. Corrected.

McDonald’s: 3116 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected April 19.

• Failure to provide food handler permits for multiple employees. Correct by May 16.

Legend of Asia: 1853 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected April 19.

• Observed tongs being stored hanging next to hand wash sink being contaminated by splash from hands being washed. Corrected. Bowl was removed.

• Observed wood shelf in walk-in cooler not sealed. REPEAT. Correct by June 18.

• Observed four hand wash sinks without signage. Corrected. Inspector provided signs and manager placed signs at sinks.

• Observed several wet cloths in the kitchen area on counter tops not stored in sanitizer bucket. Corrected. All the cloths were removed and placed in sanitize buckets.

McDonald’s: 920 N.W. U.S. 40, inspected April 20.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for multiple employees. Correct by May 19.

• Single-service items were stored on the floor, not on a platform 6 inches or higher off the ground. Items were moved off floor. Corrected.

Buckets Bar and Grill: 1331 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected April 20.

• Observed dust buildup on the fans in the walk-in cooler. Correct by June 19.

• Observed foam cups stored on the floor. Correct by June 19.

• Observed a chemical bottle not labeled by the dish sink. Corrected. Bottle was labeled.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar: 1100 North Missouri 7, inspected April 20.

• Observed several handles to reach-in coolers, reach-in freezers, and microwaves with accumulation of buildup. REPEAT. Accumulation of buildup was observed along the overhang of food prep area and heat zone. The bar reach-in cooler had accumulations of sticky residue on the door and the bottom of cooler. Shelving in the walk-in cooler had black and while buildup. Correct by June 19.

• Observed dust buildup on the ceiling vents and tiles. REPEAT. Observed dust buildup on the wall above the kitchen prep table on both sides. Observed dust buildup on the vents in the walk-in cooler, Correct by June 19.

• Observed several broken and missing tiles in the kitchen and dish area. SECOND REPEAT. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Correct by May 18.

• Food handler permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by May 20.

American Legion Post 499: 499 S. Missouri 7, inspected April 20. No violations found.

Ronda’s Elite Dance Tumble Cheer Acro Center: 2901 W. U.S. 40, inspected April 22. No violations found.

Hy-Vee Produce/Grocery/Dairy/Salad Bar Island/Demo Kitchen: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected April 21.

• Observed vents in the walk-in milk cooler with accumulation of dust buildup. Observed vents in the walk-in produce cooler with accumulation of dust buildups. Observed buildup in light lens in the produce prep station cooler. Correct by June 20.

• Failure to secure food handler permits for multiple employees. Correct by May 21.