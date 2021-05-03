Independence man charged with making threats

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man faces a felony charge and up to seven years in prison for threatening to kill a Jackson County judge.

Prosecutors charged Byron Postlethwait, 36, with tampering with a judicial officer. He was receiving a mental health evaluation at a hospital over the weekend.

According to court records, a friend who had been communicating with Postlethwait on social media told police the Postlethwait had made threats to kill people because they had stolen his family and the friend believed he needed mental health treatment. Postlethwait had been going through a divorce and had not seen his children recently, the witness said.

Other witnesses said Postlethwait told them he had signed a living will and planned to go see his children one last time, kill the judge and then kill himself. The witnesses said they could not reason with Postlethwait.