Kansas City man convicted of sex crimes

By The Examiner staff

A Jackson County jury has convicted a Kansas City man of 13 sex charges involving children who were 7 to 13 at the time. The crimes took place at an Independence home.

The jury on Friday found Jesus Torres, 51, guilty of three counts of statutory sodomy, five counts of child molestation, two counts of possessing child pornography and one count each of attempted statutory sodomy, sexual misconduct involving a child and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

According to court documents, the first and oldest victim told police in October 2016 about sexual assaults involving Torres. Investigators later identified three other victims.

According to court documents, Torres told police in March 2017 that the victims’ families had made up the allegations and brainwashed the victims. Police submitted the case to prosecutors in June 2017.

Torres is being held without bond and is to be sentenced at a later date.