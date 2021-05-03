Two charged in Independence shooting death

Two Kansas City men have been charged in a fatal shooting last week in northwest Independence.

Andre D. Mays Jr., 19, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the murder charge.

Antonio D. Johnson, 18, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action, and also faces up to 30 years in prison.

Independence police say the killing happened just before 2 a.m. last Wednesday at a house on Crescent Street south of Wilson Road.

Police say this is what happened: Johnson, Mays and a third person – 17-year-old Elijah Lockhart of Kansas City – went to the home, intending to rob a friend who lived there of drugs and money. A fourth person waited to drive them away in Johnson’s black Infinity.

Johnson later told police he had bought marijuana from the resident several times in the past. The mother of the resident told police that her son and Johnson recently had been “fighting about weed.” At least some of those going to the house for the robbery had been there partying with the resident earlier in the evening.

The resident of the house, 19, came to door. Johnson tried to force his way through the front door, but the resident resisted. Lockhart also came to the porch, armed. One person involved said he had a handgun; another said it was an “AR rifle.” Police later found a handgun.

A second person inside the home, a good friend of the resident, came to the door. He fired several shots with a .45-caliber handgun – he told police five shots – striking and killing Lockhart. Johnson and Mays fled for the Infiniti, which drove off.

The two men in the house said they feared for their lives, turned off all the lights and ran out the back door.

Independence police later arrested Johnson and Mays, both without incident.