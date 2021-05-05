Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 27% of people fully vaccinated
Jackson County has administered more than 227,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 3, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.
That's up 6% from the previous week's tally of 214,035 COVID-19 doses administered.
In Jackson County, 27% of residents were fully vaccinated as of May 3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Missouri reported 593,831 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.85% from the week before.
The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of May 3 were Boone County (35%), Atchison County (33%), Joplin (32%), Gasconade County (31%) and St. Charles County (31%).
Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Jackson County as of May 3:
How many people in Jackson County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?
- 34% of people in Jackson County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 131,207 people
- 27% of people in Jackson County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 102,461 people
For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.
How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?
- 38% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,342,222 people
- 29% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,748,586 people
We pull data on local vaccine distribution weekly. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.