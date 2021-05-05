Independence man guilty of child porn charges

By The Examiner staff

A former paraprofessional at Blue Springs High School faces at least 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Steven Allen, 45, of Independence, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child porn. According to court documents, his crimes included images and videos of prepubescent girls produced by using a waterproof camera at a community swimming pool.

Allen, who has been in federal custody since his November 2019 arrest, is to be sentenced later.

In his guilty plea, Allen admitted that he used two minor victims to produce child porn and distributed these images, and others, over the internet. He also admitted to sharing images every couple days for the past five or six years. During the time of his offense, Allen worked at Blue Springs High School.

According to court documents, Allen began communicating with an undercover officer in the United Kingdom in June 2019, believing the officer to be the father of a 10-year-old girl. Allen sent the undercover officer images of one of the minor victims and also discussed fantasizing about sexually abusing the officer’s daughter. In October 2019 officers got a warrant to search Allen’s home and seized electronic devices, which contained more than 9,200 images and 89 videos of child porn, including hundreds of images of infants and toddlers and dozens of violent sexual acts.

As part of the plea agreement, Allen must pay $5,000 to each of the nine victims who petitioned for restitution, or $3,000 if he can pay restitution within 30 days of his sentencing. Fifteen years is the mandatory minimum for his conviction.