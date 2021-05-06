Blue Springs police reports

Wednesday, April 14 

Assist outside agency 

• 1:41 p.m., 2000 block of N.E. Avanti Dr.  

Confined animal 

• 9:08 a.m., 2900 block of N.W. Winston Cir. 

Found animal 

• 12:50 p.m., 100 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Hit and run 

• 3 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Identity theft 

• 1 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 9:47 a.m., address not provided 

• 11:56 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Morningside Dr.  

• 1:52 p.m., address not provided 

Property lost 

• 6:33 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Walnut St.  

Stealing 

• 4 p.m., 20100 block of E. Valley View Cir. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 10:59 a.m., 19300 block of E. U.S. 40 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 11:11 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St. 

Trespass 

• 1:14 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 2:26 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Sunny Creek Lane 

Thursday, April 15 

Dead animal 

• 9 a.m., 900 block of N.E. Duncan Road 

Missing person 

• 7:05 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Jefferson St. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 2:24 p.m., 500 block of S.W. 10th St.  

Property damage 

• 8:30 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Stealing 

• 11:30 p.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.  

Trespass 

• 1:14 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Warrant 

• 2:15 p.m., 3900 block of S.W. Briarwood Oaks Dr.  

Friday, April 16 

Animal bite 

• 9:16 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road 

Animal running at large 

• 10:11 a.m., S.W. Smith St and S.W. 15th St. 

Hit and run 

• 4:53 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. B St.  

• 4:54 p.m., 700 block of S.W. U.S. 40 

Identity theft 

• 12:39 p.m., 2000 block of N.E. Stephanie Ct.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 3:09 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 3:38 p.m., 2800 block of N.W. Mill Pl. 

Narcotics 

• 9:18 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Mock Ave. 

• 2:41 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Pedestrian check 

• 7:33 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Property damage 

• 12 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

Stealing 

• 2 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

• 2 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Valley Brook Road 

Warrant 

• 12:13 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 9:18 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Mock Ave.  

• 10:35 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 