Blue Springs police reports
Wednesday, April 14
Assist outside agency
• 1:41 p.m., 2000 block of N.E. Avanti Dr.
Confined animal
• 9:08 a.m., 2900 block of N.W. Winston Cir.
Found animal
• 12:50 p.m., 100 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Hit and run
• 3 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Identity theft
• 1 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. South Outer Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:47 a.m., address not provided
• 11:56 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Morningside Dr.
• 1:52 p.m., address not provided
Property lost
• 6:33 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Walnut St.
Stealing
• 4 p.m., 20100 block of E. Valley View Cir.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 10:59 a.m., 19300 block of E. U.S. 40
Suspicious circumstances
• 11:11 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Trespass
• 1:14 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 2:26 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Sunny Creek Lane
Thursday, April 15
Dead animal
• 9 a.m., 900 block of N.E. Duncan Road
Missing person
• 7:05 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:24 p.m., 500 block of S.W. 10th St.
Property damage
• 8:30 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 11:30 p.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.
Trespass
• 1:14 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Warrant
• 2:15 p.m., 3900 block of S.W. Briarwood Oaks Dr.
Friday, April 16
Animal bite
• 9:16 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
Animal running at large
• 10:11 a.m., S.W. Smith St and S.W. 15th St.
Hit and run
• 4:53 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. B St.
• 4:54 p.m., 700 block of S.W. U.S. 40
Identity theft
• 12:39 p.m., 2000 block of N.E. Stephanie Ct.
Motor vehicle accident
• 3:09 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 3:38 p.m., 2800 block of N.W. Mill Pl.
Narcotics
• 9:18 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Mock Ave.
• 2:41 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Pedestrian check
• 7:33 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Property damage
• 12 a.m., 19700 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
Stealing
• 2 a.m., 3200 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
• 2 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Valley Brook Road
Warrant
• 12:13 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 9:18 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Mock Ave.
• 10:35 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.