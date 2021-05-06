Active Blue Springs student earns honors

It felt like a high school reunion or family get-together when Blue Springs High School senior Luke James Petet was honored at the Missouri Scholars 100 banquet in Columbia, Mo., where he was honored as one of the top 100 senior scholars in the state.

That’s because he recognized so many of the friends he had made two years ago at the Missouri Scholars Academy, which honored the top 330 sophomores in Missouri.

“So many of the sophomores from the academy were at the Missouri Scholars banquet,” Petet said. “We’re seniors, and we’re still doing cool things in high school. It really was like a reunion.”

The Missouri Scholars 100 program has been compared to an academic decathlon, as honorees must excel in a number of areas both inside and outside of the classroom. Each high school in the state can nominate two students – and there are 971 high schools that can turn in nominees.

“Luke was a natural for this award,” said Danielle O’Donnell, his counselor at Blue Springs. He has so many interests and is involved in so many activities in and out of school – and he’s smart. He is so smart.”

Each nominee must have a minimum GPA of 3.75, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10 percent of his or her class, and have taken high-level courses in mathematics, science, English and a foreign language.

The student must also have "excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen and be involved in the school's activity programs."

Petet, an Eagle Scout from Troop 42, has a 4.4 GPA, scored a 35 on the ACT and is a member of National Honor Society.

One of his Eagle Scout projects involved restoring a pavilion at Rotary Youth Camp and he has been involved in many music fundraisers that helped Wayside Waifs and the Community Services League.

When he’s not studying, Petet can be found in his home studio, where he writes, plays and produces music.

He has worked with Lakelove, a popular local band, and plays steel guitar for country rockers Hellfire.

“I love music, and as far back as I can remember, it has been a big part of my life,” Petet said. “I’m not sure where I’m going to go to college or what I’m going to study, but my dream would be to one day be a music producer and be a part of the music scene.

“Making music as a profession would be a dream come true for me.”