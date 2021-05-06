Events on the Square for Truman birthday

By The Examiner staff

Saturday is Harry Truman's birthday, a local and state holiday. Truman was born May 8, 1884 in Lamar, Mo., and his family moved to Independence when he was 6.

Several events are set for Saturday on the Independence Square:

• Cake and Quotes: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eat birthday cake, discover 40 Truman quotes, take in the history of his walking routes, learn about his first job, study the Courthouse redesign he directed, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/258152070957/posts/10158741491165958/?d=n

• The Good Neighbor Walk 2021: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This celebration of Truman’s daily walk begins with a check-in at the Liberty Lounge, 110 S. Liberty St. The walking trail begins at 223 N. Main St. Participants may come at any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to participate in the walk. No advance registration required.

• Youth Jazz Ensemble performance: 1 to 3 p.m., on Liberty Street between Maple and Lexington. A youth ensemble from the Music Arts Institute will entertain.