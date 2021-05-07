Nation's highest honor? No thanks

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of May 3-8, 1971:

• “TRUMAN REJECTS NATION’S HIGHEST HONOR” – Former President Harry S. Truman will not accept a Congressional Medal of Honor award should proposed legislation make it possible for the President of the United States to bestow such an honor.

In a letter to Rep. William J. Randall of Independence, Mr. Truman said, “In the first place, I do not consider that I have done anything which would be the reason for any award, Congressional or otherwise.”

“Next, the Congressional Medal of Honor was instituted for combat service. This is as it should be and to deviate by giving it for any other reason lessens and dilutes its true significance.”

This from the man who had said many times when as President he awarded Congressional Medal of Honor awards to combat veterans: “I would rather receive the Congressional Medal of Honor than be President of the United States.”

“I had long known of his sense of modesty,” Randall said, “but not until this recent conference with him in his home was I convinced that here is a man who is truly humble, one who would never seek or accept an inordinate amount of praise even though all of his friends knew he so well deserved it.”

• “DOGS HEADED FOR A LEASH” – “Old Bowser,” as one councilman recently tagged Independence dogs, appears headed for a leash. The city council tonight will give the first reading to an ordinance which requires all dogs (the city has an estimated 30,000) to be on leashes when they are outside and not in fenced yards.

The city’s present animal control ordinance now only requires dogs to be under the control of the owners. The new ordinance also will raise city dog fees from $3 for females and $2 for males to a flat $5 fee.

• “BLUE SPRINGS TO LAUNCH DRIVE FOR YOUTH CENTER” – About 130 young persons are expected to turn out today to begin a door-to-door solicitation in a campaign to raise $40,000 for a youth center in Blue Springs. The building will be constructed at 14th and Vesper on land purchased by Blue Springs Youth, Inc., a non-profit organization, with funds raised through a variety of projects.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of May 2-7, 1921:

• “WILL TALK TOURIST CAMP” – A Chamber of Commerce Forum meeting has been called for Friday evening at the rooms of the chamber. One subject is the establishing of a tourist camping site.

Every city on the line of national and state highways is establishing a small park or camping place for passing tourists whose number increases each year. Columbia just now is preparing a plot of four acres for this purpose. Independence is on the line of the National Old Trail and many thousands of tourists pass through here every summer. They do not stop, there being no convenient place.

• “FOUND STILL IN ACTION” – A 35-gallon still in full operation was found yesterday afternoon by officers of the law at a farm house two miles south of Raytown, according to County Marshal John L. Miles. Acting on a tip, Deputies Carpenter and Pugh of Miles office and Prohibition Officers Higgins and Bauswyne went to the place.

They found no one there but Carpenter and Bauswyne waited until late in the afternoon when two men and a woman showed up. They were arrested. The still was destroyed and so also were ten barrels of mash and five gallons of whiskey.

• “WOLVES HOWL AT WHISTLE.” – Whenever the Longview farm whistle blows at six o’clock each evening, from the south in the prairie the wolves sit up at their front doors and howl long and loud in response. From several directions come these weird echoes to the big whistle and the farmers say that the wolves all get ready about five minutes before the time and cock their ears and listen for the whistle. They then point their noses toward the sky and respond in bass, treble and sometimes tenor.

This morning J.H. Lynn of the Longview neighborhood brought into court 8 wolf scalps. They were baby wolves which furnished the scalps, but the state pays just as much for a baby wolf scalp as for an old campaigner and the proper papers were made out for $24.

H.G. Dora had found his dog fighting a big female wolf and watched her as she ran at the coming of reinforcements. He found the den and then the neighbors made a holiday out of digging out the wolves. The women cooked wienies and made a lunch while the men dug out the wolves.

Mr. Lynn said there were a lot of wolves in this section which is in the southwest part of the county not far from the county line of Cass county.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox