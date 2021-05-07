Liberty man faces multiple sex charges

By The Examiner staff

A 19-year-old Liberty man who recorded and shared some of his alleged sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl from Independence he met on social media faces a dozen felony six child charges.

Jackson County prosecutors Thursday charged Michael Myers with six counts of statutory sodomy, five counts of statutory rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and the case remains under investigation. He was arrested Wednesday at the Independence car dealership where he worked.

According to court documents, the victim’s parent called police on April 27 after finding pictures and videos of sexual acts between Myers and her daughter on her daughter’s phone. The victim said she met Myers via Snapchat and they met in person at her home in Independence and her grandparent’s house in Pleasant Hill for the sexual contacts on four different days, and some of the sexual contacts took place in Myers’ vehicle. In Pleasant Hill, some sexual contacts took place in front of the victim’s 10- and 11-year-old cousins.

Myers acknowledged that he knew the victim’s age and admitted to recording some of the sexual acts and sharing some of them live with friends.