Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of May 10.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. For many months, there has been no congregate dining and meals have been delivered only. Vesper Hall is now resuming congregate meals.

If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181 for further information.

To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: All-beef hot dog, lemon-peppered squash, baked potato chips, festive tossed salad.

• Tuesday: Smoked ham and cheese quiche, spring mix salad, whole grain roll, strawberries.

• Wednesday: Cajun spaghetti, steamed squash/zucchini, salad with feta and chickpeas, tropical fruit.

• Thursday: Smothered chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, garlic brussels sprouts, cinnamon apples.

• Friday: Tuna salad with lettuce and tomatoes, peas and carrots, fruit salad.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, dessert.

• Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken, stuffing, peas and carrots, dessert.

• Wednesday: Barbecued pork, beans, corn, dessert.

• Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Baked fish, mac and cheese, spinach, dessert.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the MId-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.