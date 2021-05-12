Public Service Award goes to Sen. Blunt

By The Examiner staff

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri is this year’s recipient of the Harry S. Truman Public Service Award, presented by the city of Independence.

Blunt is to be honored at an in-person ceremony to be announced later. Last year’s recipient, former Sen. Claire McCaskill, accepted the award in a virtual event.

The Public Service Award, established in 1974, is presented annually to an American citizen with President Truman’s qualities of dedication, industry, ability, honesty and integrity.

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said Blunt, who was elected to the Senate in 2010 and has announced he will not seek a third term in 2022, has been a stanch advocate for the city and the legacy of President Truman.

“Independence has benefited greatly from the leadership Sen. Blunt has demonstrated in supporting countless legislative actions,” Weir said in a release, referring specifically to the Truman Library through the National Archives, and the Truman Visitors Center operated by the National Park Service. “It is a privilege to recognize Sen. Blunt’s decades of dedicated public service to the people of Missouri.”

Blunt is chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and is the ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, as well as serving on three other committees.

Before he was elected to the Senate, Blunt served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and as Missouri secretary of state, as well as four years as the president of his alma mater, Southwest Baptist University. Blunt has four children, including former Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt, and six grandchildren.

Previous Public Service Award honorees include former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton; senators McCaskill, Jack Danforth, John McCain and Bob Dole; veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars; and notable women such as Coretta Scott King, Margaret Truman Daniel, Mother Clara Hale and Mary Jean Eisenhower and former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano.

This year’s Special Recognition Award goes to the Medical Reserve Corps of Greater Kansas City, which has provided thousands of hours of volunteer service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic including testing and vaccination efforts.