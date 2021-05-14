'Care for the Square' set for Saturday

The Examiner

Care for the Square Day is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Residents are invited to help take care of the Independence Square. There will be sweeping, scrubbing of trash cans, planting flowers, weeding landscaped areas, removing graffiti, painting and more. The idea is to make the Square a welcoming place for visitors and residents. Give an hour or two or the whole day.

Use this link to sign up for a time slot: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4AA5AE2FA6F4C25-care

Those who cannot help Saturday but want to be part of this effort can send an email to indepsq@gmail.com and be notified of ways you can help.

– The Examiner staff