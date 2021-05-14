Downtown freeway closure delayed

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Transportation says its plan to close the south side of the downtown Kansas City highway loop will be delayed a week due to expected bad weather.

MoDOT will replace the Baltimore Avenue bridge over Interstate 670 and will now close the interstate between Interstate 35 and Interstate 70 from 8 p.m. May 21 to 5 a.m. May 24 in order to take down the bridge.

Motorists will need to use the north portion of the downtown loop (I-70 and I-35) to pass through downtown Kansas City.

Beginning at 6 a.m. May 20, the Baltimore Avenue bridge will be closed until December. Motorists will be detoured to 14th, Main and 16th streets to cross over the highway.

MoDOT says the new bridge will be the same height and width as the current structure.