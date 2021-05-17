Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 16 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Some of the places where vaccinations are being given:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given Monday through Friday.

You may go to either Truman Medical Center location, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., without an appointment and receive a vaccination. Alternatively, you may still register and select your appointment time by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations to persons age 16 and older. Please review the details of the specific clinic you wish to attend.

• Tuesday through Friday, May 18-21, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Pavilion at John Knox Village, 520 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be provided to Missouri residents 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment for any of these dates, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211235016213135

• Tuesday, May 18, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sni Valley Fire District, 1600 S. Broadway, Oak Grove. The Pfizer two-shot vaccine will be provided to all persons age 16 or older. Those who are 16 or 17 will also need a parent or guardian to consent for them. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211224741282144

• Wednesday, May 19, Mike Onka Hall, 11520 Putnam, Sugar Creek. The two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be administered to persons ages 16 and older. Those who are 16 or 17 will require the consent of a parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211233964066151

• Wednesday, May 19, 9:30 to 3:30 p.m., Church of the Four Corners “City House,” 14300 U.S. 40, Kansas City. The Pfizer two-shot vaccine will be provided to persons16 and older. Those who are 16 or 17 must have consent from a parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211195444307149

• Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Independence Center, 18801 E. 39th St., Independence, second floor, next to the former Macy’s. The Pfizer two-shot vaccine will be provided. Persons age 16 and older may receive this vaccine, but those who are 16 or 17 must have consent from a parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-second8

You will also need to complete the forms at that site and bring printed copies of the forms to the clinic. If you are having problems with the site, please call (816)325-7121, M-F 8 AM-5 PM.

• Friday, May 21, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., New City Church, 8622 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown. The Pfizer two-shot vaccine will be provided to persons ages 16 and older. Persons ages 16 and 17 must have consent from a parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211237055653148

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/