Driver dies in U.S. 40 crash in Independence

By The Examiner staff

A driver died Tuesday afternoon in a two-car wreck in Independence.

Police say the wreck happened about 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 40 at Fairview, just east of Little Blue Parkway. A Lincoln driven by a 77-year-old woman from Napoleon, Mo., went north across eastbound traffic and was struck by an eastbound Dodge Ram.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the driver of the Ram sustained minor injuries. Neither vehicle had passengers.