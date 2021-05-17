New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623.

Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 59 counties, with the best declines in St. Louis and Jackson counties and in Kansas City..

Jackson County reported 303 cases and 18 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 375 cases and 18 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 38,348 cases and 441 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Missouri ranked 39th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 40% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 47.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 178,167 vaccine doses, including 63,947 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 181,542 vaccine doses, including 52,498 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 4,421,909 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Shelby, Putnam and Livingston counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 554 cases; Jackson County, with 303 cases; and Kansas City, with 301. Weekly case counts rose in 47 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Livingston, Clay and Boone counties.

In Missouri, 44 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 78 people were reported dead.

A total of 600,153 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,270 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,940,778 people have tested positive and 585,970 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.