Independence restaurant inspections

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Walmart: 4000 S. Bolger Road, inspected April 6. No critical violations found. Non-critical violations:

• Door slide channels noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• No paper towels at hand sink in deli area.

• Plumbing fixtures not cleaned.

Subway Sandwich: 4000 S. Bolger Road, inspected April 6. No critical violations found. Non-critical violations:

• Outer surface of equipment noted not free of accumulation of soil.

• Physical facility not cleaned as often as necessary.

Price Chopper: 4201 S. Noland Road, inspected April 7.

Critical violation:

• Plumbing fixtures not clean, multiple hand sinks found soiled in multiple kitchens.

Rosie’s Cafe: 10690 E. U.S. 40, inspected April 27. No critical violations. Non-critical violations:

• Physical facility not cleaned as often as necessary.

• Old mouse feces found on bottom shelf of storage equipment.

• Employee food found being stored with customer food.

V’s Restaurante: 10819 E. U.S. 40, inspected April 27.

Critical violations:

• Sanitized water not available at food prep areas.

• Sink was used for purposes other than hand washing.

Non-critical violations:

• Physical facility not cleaned as often as necessary.

• Wiping cloths were not used properly.

Wendy’s: 9022 U.S. 40, inspected on April 29. No critical violations found. Non-critical violations:

• Drip prevention not present on all ventilation hoods.

• Baking surface noted not being cleaned at least every 24 hours.

• Food prep line cooler noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Hand sink found without paper towels. Corrected on site.

Mandarin House: 1643 W. 23rd St., inspected April 30.

Critical violations:

• Chopped onions found not being kept at 41 degrees F or below.

Non-critical violations:

• Doors and handles of cooler noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Hand sink found blocked in food prep area.

Ophelia’s: 111 E. Maple St., inspected April 30. No violations found.

Original Pizza: 18801 E. 39th St. S., inspected May 3. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Food temperature measuring devices noted not available in all coolers.

Sal’s Original Greek: 18801 E. 39th St. S., inspected May 3. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Food temperature measuring devices shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperatures.

• Equipment is not in good repair. Door seal on reach-in lowboy cooler is cracked and broken.

• Soda fountain is sticky from buildup.

Wingstop, 11825 E. U.S. 40, inspected May 3. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Reach-in cooler has debris on bottom.

Dragonfly Tea Zone: 18801 E. 39th St. S., inspected May 4.

Critical violations:

• Plumbing system shall be repaired and maintained in good repair.

Three-compartment sink drain pipes leaking water.

• Physical facility not cleaned as often as necessary. Sticky, dirty, with debris floors throughout the store.

• Plumbing-hand sink cross connections inaccessible. Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Hand sink being used for storage.

• Employee washing hands in three-compartment sink.

Non-critical violations:

• Cases of product are being stored on floor. Corrected on site.

West Side Cafe: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected May 4.

Critical violations:

• Sink was used for purposes other than hand washing.

• Fan sitting on hand sink.

Non-critical violation:

• Buildup on reach-in prep cooler.

High Boy Drive-In: 16721 Gudgell Road, inspected May 4. No critical violations.

Non-critical violations:

• Buildup and grime in reach-in freezers and cooler.

Glendale Elementary School: 2611 Lee’s Summit Road, inspected May 5. No violations found.

Proctor Elementary School: 1403 W. Linden Ave., inspected May 5. No violations found.

McDonald’s: 16802 E. Gudgell Road, inspected May 5. Critical violations:

• Employees not wearing masks properly over mouth and nose.

Non-critical violations:

• Side of shake machine noted not free from accumulation of soil.