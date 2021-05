The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a cane pole fishing class for children ages 3 to 5, with an accompanying adult.

It’s at 10 a.m. Thursday at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond located at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs.

Participants must register by Wednesday. Go to mdc.mo.gov/events.

– Examiner staff