Stolen car, crashes, chase – but no arrest

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police chased a person who hit three police cars in a reported stolen vehicle early Monday, but the suspect escaped into the woods and was not found.

The suspect ran into the woods near Missouri 291 and Kentucky and Courtney roads after speeding out of a parking lot at M-291 and 23rd Street. Officers had spotted the car about 1:30 a.m. Monday. They had been able to spike all of the vehicle’s tires before the suspect ultimately escaped.

The suspect caused minor damage to all three cars, and one officer suffered some cuts when he broke a vehicle window to try and capture the suspect, police said.