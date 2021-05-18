Animals Best Friends spring sale rescheduled

By Gisele Gamble

Special to The Examiner

The Animals Best Friends spring sale scheduled for last Saturday was rained out. So, ABF will hold its sale from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 22.

The sale will be held in the parking lot at the Animals Best Friends facility, 2302 S Crysler Ave, Independence. Volunteers will be there to assist shoppers and answer any questions.

We want to thank everyone for their donations of items last week. If you would like a tax receipt for your donation, please let us know and one will be mailed to you.

ABF volunteers will not be collecting new items this Thursday. The items received last week were enough for the spring sale.

Please come to our sale and see if you can find a treasure. You never know what you might find. All proceeds benefit homeless animals and the ABF Outreach program that helps the community.