Blue Springs FFA honored

The Missouri FFA Association has awarded the Blue Springs FFA Chapter a Gold Emblem, a top chapter award.

This award recognizes FFA chapters that implement the mission and strategies of the organization by growing leaders, providing educational experiences for their membership, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Ten percent of chapters receive this honor each year.

Having won this honor, the Blue Springs chapter will now compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

The Blue Springs FFA adviser is Morgan Payton.

– Examiner staff