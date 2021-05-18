Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Saturday, April 24 

Fire EMS assist 

• 3:24 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Mock Ave 

Fraud 

• 2:40 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 4:25 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Narcotics 

• 4:29 p.m., 100 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Pedestrian check 

• 8:18 a.m., Woods Chapel Road and Walnut 

Property damage 

• 6 p.m., 200 block of S.W. Eighth St.  

Stealing 

• 12:21 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

• 1:45 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 2 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

• 4 p.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy. 

• 5 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 10 p.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.  

• 11 p.m., 1500 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 11:30 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. Ninth St. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 10:15 a.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

Warrant 

• 3:44 p.m., 100 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Sunday, April 25 

Assault 

• 10:49 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

• 12:02 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Zaun 

Check welfare 

• 3:14 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Stealing 

• 1 a.m., 4500 block of S. Trace Park Ct. 

• 9:30 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 9:39 a.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

• 2:30 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 10:25 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Monday, April 26 

Animal bite 

• 8 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road 

Assault 

• 9:01 p.m., 800 block of N.W. 15th St.  

Hit and run 

• 9:34 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Mock Ave.  

• 3:01 p.m., N.W. Locust Dr. And N.W. Fairway Cir. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 12:40 p.m., 600 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road 

• 3:33 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 3:44 p.m., 300 block of N.W. R. D. Mize Road 

Pedestrian check 

• 6:16 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. Kingsridge Dr. 

Physical disturbance 

• 8:58 a.m., 300 block of S.E. Westminister Road 

Stealing 

• 1 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Springwood Dr. 

• 1:21 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. South Ave. (5) 

• 3:30 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Seventh St. Terr. 

• 5 p.m., 3000 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 9:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 10 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 12:03 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Jefferson St. 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 1 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Candletree Dr. 

Warrant 

• 10:28 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

• 11:49 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 