Blue Springs police reports
Saturday, April 24
Fire EMS assist
• 3:24 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Mock Ave
Fraud
• 2:40 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 4:25 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Narcotics
• 4:29 p.m., 100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Pedestrian check
• 8:18 a.m., Woods Chapel Road and Walnut
Property damage
• 6 p.m., 200 block of S.W. Eighth St.
Stealing
• 12:21 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
• 1:45 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 2 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
• 4 p.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.
• 5 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 10 p.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.
• 11 p.m., 1500 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 11:30 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. Ninth St.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 10:15 a.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
Warrant
• 3:44 p.m., 100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Sunday, April 25
Assault
• 10:49 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
• 12:02 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Zaun
Check welfare
• 3:14 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Stealing
• 1 a.m., 4500 block of S. Trace Park Ct.
• 9:30 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 9:39 a.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
• 2:30 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 10:25 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Monday, April 26
Animal bite
• 8 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
Assault
• 9:01 p.m., 800 block of N.W. 15th St.
Hit and run
• 9:34 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Mock Ave.
• 3:01 p.m., N.W. Locust Dr. And N.W. Fairway Cir.
Motor vehicle accident
• 12:40 p.m., 600 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
• 3:33 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 3:44 p.m., 300 block of N.W. R. D. Mize Road
Pedestrian check
• 6:16 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. Kingsridge Dr.
Physical disturbance
• 8:58 a.m., 300 block of S.E. Westminister Road
Stealing
• 1 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Springwood Dr.
• 1:21 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. South Ave. (5)
• 3:30 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Seventh St. Terr.
• 5 p.m., 3000 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 9:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 10 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 12:03 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Suspicious circumstances
• 1 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.
Warrant
• 10:28 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 11:49 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.