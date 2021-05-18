Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Saturday, April 24

Fire EMS assist

• 3:24 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Mock Ave

Fraud

• 2:40 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 4:25 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Narcotics

• 4:29 p.m., 100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Pedestrian check

• 8:18 a.m., Woods Chapel Road and Walnut

Property damage

• 6 p.m., 200 block of S.W. Eighth St.

Stealing

• 12:21 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.

• 1:45 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

• 2 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

• 4 p.m., 19900 block of E. Valley View Pkwy.

• 5 p.m., 1000 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 10 p.m., 19600 block of E. Jackson Dr.

• 11 p.m., 1500 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 11:30 p.m., 2000 block of S.W. Ninth St.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 10:15 a.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.

Warrant

• 3:44 p.m., 100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Sunday, April 25

Assault

• 10:49 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

• 12:02 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Zaun

Check welfare

• 3:14 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.

Stealing

• 1 a.m., 4500 block of S. Trace Park Ct.

• 9:30 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 9:39 a.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.

• 2:30 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

• 10:25 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Jefferson St.

Monday, April 26

Animal bite

• 8 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road

Assault

• 9:01 p.m., 800 block of N.W. 15th St.

Hit and run

• 9:34 a.m., 600 block of N.W. Mock Ave.

• 3:01 p.m., N.W. Locust Dr. And N.W. Fairway Cir.

Motor vehicle accident

• 12:40 p.m., 600 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road

• 3:33 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 3:44 p.m., 300 block of N.W. R. D. Mize Road

Pedestrian check

• 6:16 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. Kingsridge Dr.

Physical disturbance

• 8:58 a.m., 300 block of S.E. Westminister Road

Stealing

• 1 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Springwood Dr.

• 1:21 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. South Ave. (5)

• 3:30 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Seventh St. Terr.

• 5 p.m., 3000 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

• 9:49 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 10 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 12:03 a.m., 2000 block of N.W. Jefferson St.

Suspicious circumstances

• 1 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Candletree Dr.

Warrant

• 10:28 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 11:49 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.