Kansas fugitive back in custody

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

The Examiner

A man who escaped last week from a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas is back in custody after police picked him up in Independence.

Bruce Jensen, 44, had been in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2017 to sending threatening letters to federal judges and was released to Grossman Residential Reentry Center in Leavenworth on May 12, with a scheduled release of May 28, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He then was taken to the hospital in Leavenworth for a mental health issue.

After a couple hours, Grossman staff called the hospital, who said Jensen had been discharged and advised to walk to a nearby community center. He never arrived there, however, leading marshals to list him as an escaped fugitive. He was considered to have suicidal thoughts, mental health concerns and violent tendencies.

Independence Police said Jensen was found about 4 a.m. Monday in the Hy-Vee parking lot at Noland Road and U.S. 40. He had called 911 and said he was off his medication, police said, and officers took him into custody without incident.

According to court documents, Jensen sent various letters to federal judges in Kansas City over the course of several years, signing his name and with return addresses for the correctional facility where he was being held.