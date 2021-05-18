Students and schools in the news

Hayden graduates with honors

Paige Hayden of Independence has graduated, cum laude, from McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, with a social welfare and justice emphasis, and psychology. Members of the class of 2021 received their diplomas on May 8.

Independence resident earns MBA

Rachel Losch, of Independence, has earned her master’s of business administration degree from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. Graduates received their diplomas on May 8.

Area students graduate from University of Nebraska

Two local students graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln on May 8.

Brianna Lynn Bullard of Blue Springs earned her doctor of philosophy degree/

Brooke Leigh Eddins of Lee’s Summit earned her bachelor of science degree.