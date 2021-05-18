Two die in crash on U.S. 40 in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Two people died in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 40 in Independence when one car drove into oncoming traffic while trying to pass other vehicles.

Police say the crash happened at 3:43 p.m. on U.S. 40 near Denton Road, about two blocks east of Blue Ridge Boulevard. According to police, a gold Porsche was traveling east at a “high rate of speed” when the driver went into the westbound lanes to pass slower traffic and struck a silver Toyota in the far right westbound lane.

The driver and passenger of each vehicle all were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Porsche, a 31-year-old man from Kansas City, and Toyota passenger, a 41-year-old Kansas City woman both died. Their names have not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate the crash, which closed all lanes of U.S. 40 for a couple hours.