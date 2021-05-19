The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton.

TODAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Drop in visits are $2 per session.

Noon Yoga: 12 noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843.. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety. Drop-in classes cost $2 per session.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5 to 5:50 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Monthly sessions cost $25 to $28 and drop-in visits are $3.50 each.

Independence Civil War Study Group: 7 p.m., Perkins, 3939 S. Bolger Road, Independence. The speaker for this session will be Angela Shear who is writing a book about her ancestor’s experiences during the Civil War. This meeting is open to the public. For further information, contact Wayne Schnetzer at 816-252-4286.

THURSDAY

Independence Retired School Personnel Association: 7 p.m. on Zoom. This meeting is open to all retired school personnel including those who may not have joined the IRSPA yet. To attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81829321498?pwd=SDlldVg2NjdNWnlijcWVSbXJ0cTJvdz09 and use the meeting ID (818 2932 1498) and the passcode 408099.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 817-325-7370. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Drop-in sessions cost $1.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan The Essentials: 7 to 8 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Work at beginner level to learn the 18 movements of Tai Chi. Move up to intermediate and work on the Chen Tai Chi with emphasis on form correction. Monthly sessions cost $20 to $25. Drop-in visits are $3.50.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Tours provided on a walk-in basis on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Scheduled tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by calling 816-461 3491. For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 16 and younger.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Tours are available, Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The mansion includes Second Empire, Italianate and Gothic architectural details as well as spectacular, painted ceilings. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children under 12. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Outdoor trail are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region. For further information visit makeyourdayhere.com/213/Missouri-Town-1855.

Jackson County parks: Trails for biking, hiking and walking are open. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.