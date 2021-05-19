Police seeking missing Independence woman

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police continue to investigate a woman’s disappearance and have maintained a silver alert since she was last seen more than a week ago.

Police are looking for Tony Williamson, 71, who was last seen May 8 and has various medical issues. Williamson is a white female, 5-foot-2 and about 117 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and glasses.

When last seen May 8, Williamson had left an adult group/care facility in the 1800 block of Sterling Avenue in Independence about 2:30 a.m. Investigators found video of her walking west on U.S. 24 at Northern Boulevard near Sugar Creek about 4:38 a.m., and about 15 minutes later continuing west on U.S. 24 at Ash Street. Police later learned she was seen about 2 p.m. May 8 in the 2300 block of East 12th Street in Kansas City, asking for tarps and blankets. No further tips have been reported.

Anyone who sees Williamson is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.