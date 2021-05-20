Mid-Continent Public Library restores hours

By The Examiner staff

With most local public health restrictions rolled back or lifted, Mid-Continent Public Library has expanded hours at all of its locations around the metro area.

Hours have returned to mostly normal, including the branches in Independence, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Buckner and Lee’s Summit – generally from 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Customers can check out items at self-check kiosks or at branch desks, and technology services and indoor pickups and returns are available. Curbside and drive-up service for pick-up materials remains available. Small meeting rooms with capacity up to 10 are available at most locations, though large community rooms are not available.

Customers who are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test or are feeling ill are asked not to visit.