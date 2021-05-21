Days Gone By: Moms want sidewalks for school children

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of May 17-22, 1971:

• “Concerned Mill Creek Moms March for Sidewalks” – Demonstrations are something that happens “someplace else.” It is something to read in the evening paper or hear about on the 6 p.m. News.

But not anymore.

Mothers of students of Mill Creek school, about 75 of them, took part in a demonstration Friday in an attempt to call attention to the need for sidewalks in that school area.

The mothers, some with preschoolers in tow, stood side by side along the 500 feet between the school property and Colonel Drive, lining Liberty Street like soldiers ready to attack. They carried signs and placards and want sidewalks for the 300 students who must walk along heavily traveled Liberty Street each day.

Councilman A.W. “Art” Lamb told of various ways of obtaining sidewalks. He said, however, the city was in no position to build sidewalks in the community. He suggested a “do it yourself” project. He told of other areas where sidewalks has been built by residents contributing money and doing their own work.

• “'CITY ON THRESHOLD OF ECONOMIC BOOM'” – A dynamic young industrialist told Chamber of Commerce members that they were in the “right place at the right time.” Morgan Maxfield, involved with Lamar Hunt in the development of Interstate Enterprises in Clay County, was the guest speaker for the Chamber luncheon at Jerry's Restaurant in Fairmount.

He traced the development of Dallas and Atlanta following completing of the interstate and freeway systems.

“The completion of the five freeways, I-70, I-35, I-29, I-435 and the intercity loop by this time next year will provide the basis for an astronomical growth of the Kansas City metropolitan area,” Maxwell said, adding:

“Independence has more opportunity than any of the other 23 communities in this vast metropolitan area to cash in on this economic opportunity.”

• At the movies:

Twin Drive-in Theatre: George C. Scott and Karl Malden in “Patton,” Steve McQueen and Candice Bergen in “The Sand Pebbles,” Robert Fuller and Sherry Bain in “The Hard Ride,” Peter Fonda in “Wild Angels” and “Tom Laughlin in “The Born Losers,” all rated GP.

Hiway 40 Drive-in Theatre: George C. Scott and Joanne Woodward in “They Might Be Giants,” rated G; Clint Eastwood and Shirley MacLaine in “Two Mules for Sister Sara,” rated GP; and Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman in “Winning,” rated G.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of May 16-21, 1921:

• “MUST FISH OR CUT BAIT” – Under an order made by the Public Service Commission at Jefferson City Wednesday the Independence Waterworks Company must submit to the commission by July 15 definite plans for furnishing Independence with abundance of pure, wholesome water. The commission then will adopt the most feasible plan and order it to be placed in effect at once.

There are three plans any one of which the company may adopt. One is to build a new intake out to the current of the river down the river from the present plant. Another is to go up the river and build a new intake. A third is to build a dyke on the north side of the river for the purpose of throwing the current to this side and making available the present intake.

• “SCREECH OWLS ON A SPREE”– Early Tuesday evening Mrs. Ol Bryant, who is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Fleming Pendleton, Sr., on South Main street, stepped out into the yard. Suddenly something violently hit her head. She screamed and ran back into the house. Then Fleming Pendleton Jr. stepped out to investigate the trouble and a bolt of dynamite struck him in the head, knocking off his cap. Fleming Pendleton Sr., sitting on the porch, distinctly heard several missiles whiz past him and he went into the house.

The mystery was solved when it was discovered that a colony of screech owls living in the big trees in the yard was having family troubles. A young owl had ventured too far and fallen into the grass. Whenever the big human beings approached the parent birds thought their little one in danger and rushed to the fray.

There is a difference of opinion about the number of owls in the engagement. Some of the victims declare that there were at least ten but Mr. Pendleton thinks there were two of the old birds.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox