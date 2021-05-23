Blood donations in high demand

By The Examiner staff

Blood remains in short supply, according to groups that take donations.

Red Cross opportunities to give this week include:

• 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Main Event, 4600 S. Cochise Court, Independence.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Keller Williams Platinum, 3751 N.E. Ralph Powell Road, Lee’s Summit.

Blood of all types is needed.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate, according to the Red Cross. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Make a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Also, the Community Blood Center has a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Stoney Creek Hotel, 18011 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

Make an appointment to give blood by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “EH25.” For further questions, call Dawn Eblen at 816 352 2342.