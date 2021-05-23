KC Public Library sets June 1 reopening

By The Examiner staff

With the exception of the Trails West Branch in Independence, the Kansas City Public Library plans to reopen its branches on June 1.

The Trails West Branch, 11401 E. 23rd St., is undergoing a facelift and reopens June 14.

In addition, from now until June 1, the library will no longer require a phone call or text before customers enter the buildings to pick-up items on hold.

The library will continue to require masks inside of all locations as many library patrons, including children under age 12, cannot yet receive vaccines. The library says it will monitor vaccination rates in Kansas City and re-evaluate the masking requirement accordingly.