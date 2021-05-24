Missouri COVID-19 cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported 3,021 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down from 3,056 the week before.

Missouri ranked 32nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 23.9% from the week before, with 176,891 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.71% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Putnam, Livingston and Linn counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 507 cases; Kansas City, with 266 cases; and Jackson County, with 219. Weekly case counts rose in 64 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Greene, Livingston and Linn counties.

Jackson County reported 219 cases and nine deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 303 cases and nine deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 38,567 cases and 450 deaths.

Missouri ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 41.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 49.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 150,775 vaccine doses, including 81,963 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 178,167 vaccine doses, including 63,941 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 4,572,684 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 43 counties, with the best declines in Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis City counties.

In Missouri, 150 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 44 people were reported dead.

A total of 603,174 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,420 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,117,737 people have tested positive and 589,893 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.