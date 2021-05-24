Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Golden Rice Chinese Restaurant: 1435 S. Noland Road, inspected May 13.

Critical violations:

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged/unpackaged food. Raw poultry being stored above beef.

Non-critical violations:

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Entryway floor sticky with residue.

• Reach-in freezer dirty with debris and litter.

Hy-Vee Food and Drink and Market Grill: 1525 E. 23rd St., inspected May 13.

Critical violations:

• Baked bean can dented with sharp edges. Corrected on site.

• Sink was used for purposes other than handwashing. Hand sink was being used for dump sink. Corrected on site.

Non-critical violations:

• Equipment is not in good repair. Door handle to freezer broken and not operational. Prep cooler door seals cracked and broken.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors under fryers have buildup of oil pooling.

• Prep cooler near cold case dirty with litter and buildup. Corrected on site.

• Exterior of blast cooler, smoker, upright freezer, and fryers dirty with buildup and grime. Corrected on site.

Hy-Vee Food and Drink/Italian: 1525 E. 23rd St., inspected May 13. No critical violations.

Non-critical violations:

• Equipment is not in good repair. Door seals on reach-in prep cooler worn.

• Prep cooler interior and exterior dirty with buildup.

Hy-Vee Food and Drink – catering: 1525 E. 23rd St., inspected May 13. No violations found.

Hy-Vee Food and Drink – kitchen/salad bar: 1525 E. 23rd St., inspected May 14. No critical violations.

Non-critical violations:

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floor beneath wok has buildup of litter and debris.

• Interior and exterior of reach-in prep cooler dirty. Exterior of upright reach-in cooler and wok dirty with buildup and grime.

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant: 2325 S. Missouri 291, inspected May 17. Critical violations:

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink.

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged/unpackaged food. Shrimp being stored above ready-to-eat foods. Corrected on site.

Non-critical violations:

• Light intensity noted does not meet requirements. Three lights out in the kitchen.

• Food was not stored properly in dry stock area. It was not six inches above the floor.

Indian Trails Elementary School: 24300 E. Bundschu Road, inspected May 18. No violations found.

Main Event Entertainment: 4600 Cochise Ct., inspected May 18. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors in ice cream serving area found with standing water in the corner.

• Large ice machine noted not being kept clean. Large buildup of brown substance found on plastic inside of ice machine.

• Low Boy reach-in cooler found noted not being kept clean.

Nowlin Junior High School: 2800 S. Hardy Ave., inspected May 18. No violations found.

Gold Lion: 2411 S. Missouri 291, inspected May 19.

Critical violations:

• Procedures were not followed to prevent contamination in packaged and unpackaged food. Raw chicken and eggs being stored throughout all coolers and freezers above ready to eat foods.

• Food must be cooked to proper temperature within allowed time. Container of cooked rice too large in freezer to allow to cool within two hours.

• Sink was used for purposes other than handwashing. Hand sink being used as dump sink. Corrected on site.

No non-critical violations found.

54th Street Grill and Bar: 18700 E. 38th St. Terr. S., inspected May 19.

Non-critical violations:

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Labels not found in coolers.

• Time/temperature requirements are not met. Cooler drawers at grill are out of temp. All food discarded on site.

Critical violations:

• Single-service child cups were being reused.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Steaks being thawed at room temperature. Steaks probed and still at temperature and moved to cooler to finish thawing.

• Sink was used for purpose other than handwashing. Hand sink was being used for storage. Corrected on site.

• Inadequate cold/hold storage equipment. Prep coolers not working. All food discarded.

• Cases of food product being stored on floor of freezer, cooler and dry storage areas. Corrected on site.

Red Lobster: 4328 S. Noland Road, inspected May 20.

Critical violations:

• Ready to eat PHF did not bear a date or time/temp combination was exceeded. Milk being used past the use by date. Corrected on site.

• Shelving, housing, skillets, and plates dirty with dirty with debris contaminating. Corrected on site.

• Interior of coolers are dirty with debris and litter.

• Exteriors of all equipment are dirty with buildup and grime. Corrected on site.

• Handwashing sink must have water at least 100 degrees F. Hand sink has no water at the bar. Must be repaired within 24 hours of inspection.

Non-critical violations:

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Clutter found in storage closets.